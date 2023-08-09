IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump judge in docs case makes misguided argument curiously similar to Fox News guest: Weissmann

04:01

Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor, talks with Alex Wagner about the remarkably ill-informed challenge by Judge Aileen Cannon of Justice Department procedure in the Donald Trump classified documents case, and its curious similarity to an identical argument made by a former Trump attorney on Fox News the previous day. Aug. 9, 2023

