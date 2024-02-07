IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump fraud judge demands answers on report of witness perjury plea

03:44

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case and is expected to rule at any moment on whether Trump will be penalized potentially hundreds of millions of dollars, wants to hear from lawyers in the case about a New York Times report that Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org CFO, is negotiating a plea deal for perjury. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the possibility that all of Weisselberg's testimony could be thrown out and what that could mean for the potential of a penalty being imposed on Trump.Feb. 7, 2024

    03:44
