Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts

While the judgments against Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case and the New York civil fraud case are front-of-mind for observers of Trump's recent legal disasters, in fact, he arrives at this situation already carrying significant business debt. Lisa Rubin, MSNBC legal correspondent, talks with Alex Wagner about the complicated process of New York Attorney General Letitia James making sure Trump pays his fraud penalty while Trump's other creditors also make claims against Trump's assets. Feb. 23, 2024