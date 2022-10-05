IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump didn't trust the government he ran, and the government didn't trust him: book

05:28

Maggie Haberman, reporter for the New York Times, and author of the newly released "Confidence Man," talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's disregard for classification protocols and the paranoia that pervaded his perspective while in government. Oct. 5, 2022

