    Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

11:13

Jen Psaki, whose new show on MSNBC premieres March 19th at Noon ET, and Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about the battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis to out-do each other in trying to win the loyalty of the GOP base even if it means alienating most American voters and even non-MAGA Republicans.March 15, 2023

    Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

