    Trump defense in Carroll case recalls pre-MeToo attitudes

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump defense in Carroll case recalls pre-MeToo attitudes

09:34

Michelle Goldberg, columnist for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about the tactics being used by Donald Trump's lawyers in defending him against E. Jean Carroll's accusations of rape. April 28, 2023

