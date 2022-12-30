IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

    04:43

  • Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority

    02:17

  • Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Friend and colleague Dax Tejera remembered with love

    02:28

  • Southwest screw-ups are financially devastating for some passengers

    04:20

  • Christian nationalism conspicuously absent from January 6 report

    07:01

  • 'Perfect storm' of internal and external problems broke Southwest Airlines

    07:32

  • Questionable math builds anticipation for release of Trump taxes Friday

    02:26

  • Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts

    07:50

  • GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants

    09:28

  • Happy Holidays from Alex Wagner, Rachel Maddow and the 9pm production crew!

    03:27

  • Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity

    07:25

  • Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS

    06:46

  • January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

    03:40

  • Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

    04:14

  • Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together

    10:37

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

    04:37

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript

05:19

Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter for the New York Times, about some of the highlights in newly released transcripts of January 6th Committee interviews, including former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham describing Donald Trump's regard for the people rioting to keep him in power.Dec. 30, 2022

  • GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

    04:43

  • Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority

    02:17

  • Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Friend and colleague Dax Tejera remembered with love

    02:28

  • Southwest screw-ups are financially devastating for some passengers

    04:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All