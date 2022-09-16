IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36
    Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

    04:29
    GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants

    05:01

  • Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities 

    04:55

  • Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

    10:04

  • Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion

    04:29

  • Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic

    09:05

  • How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

    08:21

  • Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal

    02:22

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

    06:17

  • Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:57

  • UK enters new era in time of economic tumult

    01:12

  • DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music 

    04:27

  • In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

    08:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

  • Michigan example exposes dishonesty of GOP insistence on abortion as a 'state issue'

    02:53

  • Bannon reportedly faces indictment beyond protection of Trump pardon

    03:43

  • New report on extremist group shows alarming penetration of civic institutions

    08:52

  • In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power

    04:28

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

04:29

Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to President Obama, talks with Alex Wagner about Judge Cannon's contorted rulings to favor Donald Trump and the implications for national security and democracy more broadly, as it is supported by equitable application of the law.Sept. 16, 2022

