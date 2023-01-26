IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament

    Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

  • DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified

  • Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

  • Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

  • U.S. classified document 'spillage' issue plain after Pence documents also discovered

  • Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

  • Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence 

  • Trump record on Covid may be insufficiently delusional for the GOP base

  • Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance

  • Backlash against anti-abortion laws produces new legal strategies, more secure rights

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

  • GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

  • Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

  • Santos engages in brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament

Alex Wagner shares reporting on Donald Trump declaring himself the winner of a tournament at his golf club despite missing the first day of play, by adding in a score he claims to have made some other time, and then patting himself on the back for having winning characteristics. Jan. 26, 2023

