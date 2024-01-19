IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

06:41

Michael Roman, a co-defendant in Donald Trump's election subversion case in Fulton County, Georgia, is hoping to find grounds for removing District Attorney Fani Willis from the case in the sealed divorce files of the special prosecutor assisting Willis in the case. Melissa Murray, professor of law at NYU, discusses with Alex Wagner. Jan. 19, 2024

