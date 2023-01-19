IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05
    Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58
    DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

    08:04

  • Fossil fuel industry takes gaslighting to new level with dark money campaign

    04:11

  • List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

    04:01

  • As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

    04:25

  • Republicans insult their voters with bogus controversies like gas stoves: Mehdi Hasan

    03:57

  • Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

    07:15

  • DeSantis accomplishes fear, confusion and publicity, but not so much election security

    01:44

  • Reporters follow George Santos' money in increasingly small circles

    07:46

  • Trapped by politics, Garland appoints special counsel for Biden documents

    10:20

  • Suspicious finances prompt ethics complaint against George Santos; calls to resign mount

    08:45

  • Republicans invent fake procedure for symbolic anti-abortion vote

    03:12

  • Ozone hole on course to heal after global phase out of harmful chemicals

    02:25

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

01:58

Michael Schmidt, author of Donald Trump v. The United States, talks about his reporting that Donald Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, was so concerned about rumors that Steve Bannon had installed a listening device in his office that he spoke in a whisper or went out onto the balcony.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

