Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

08:05

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Ali Velshi about Donald Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court to reject Colorado's application of the 14th Amendment to his candidacy and put him back on the ballot, and the counter-arguments that have already been presented in anticipation of Trump's defense.Jan. 4, 2024

