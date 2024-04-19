IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Source tells NBC News that Israel has carried out an operation inside Iran

Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave
April 19, 202407:50

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

    08:16

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

  • With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

    09:09

  • Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law

    03:45

  • Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • 'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

    08:02

  • 'Trump's gatekeeper': Why Madeleine Westerhout could be key in Trump's criminal prosecution

    07:06

  • Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy

    04:49

  • Mask slips from RFK Jr. campaign as right-wing policies and Trump-supporting staff come into view

    07:57

  • Attacks on election workers by Trump followers drive huge, historic turnover ahead of election

    05:08

  • Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

    05:49

  • 'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53

  • Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • 'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

07:50

A list of the order of upcoming prosecution witnesses would typically be given to the defense as a courtesy, but that was not extended to Trump's defense team out of concern that Trump would preemptively attack those witnesses online. The judge agreed that even Trump's lawyers are powerless to prevent Trump from acting out. Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, and Jeremy Saland, former Manhattan prosecutor, discuss with Alex Wagner the collision course between Trump's impulsive belligerence and the insistence of order in the court. April 19, 2024

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

    08:16

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All