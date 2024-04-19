Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

A list of the order of upcoming prosecution witnesses would typically be given to the defense as a courtesy, but that was not extended to Trump's defense team out of concern that Trump would preemptively attack those witnesses online. The judge agreed that even Trump's lawyers are powerless to prevent Trump from acting out. Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, and Jeremy Saland, former Manhattan prosecutor, discuss with Alex Wagner the collision course between Trump's impulsive belligerence and the insistence of order in the court. April 19, 2024