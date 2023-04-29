IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

03:02

Alex Wagner looks at the ways that Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are stretching the meaning of insurrection to any peaceful protest to muddy the significance of the January 6 riot even as prosecutors continue to put rioters in jail and Trump himself remains under federal investigation. April 29, 2023

