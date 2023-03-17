IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

03:28

Alex Wagner reports on California's Shasta County, which is so enthralled by Donald Trump's Big Lie and stolen election conspiracy theories that they're prepared to hand their election system over to a pillow salesman -unless fed-up citizens can get the county board to see reason. March 17, 2023

