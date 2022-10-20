IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Timely documentary recalls celebrated abortion rights filibuster

Trevor Noah, executive producer of the new documentary "Shouting Down Midnight," talks with Alex Wagner about the film's subject matter, the marathon filibuster by Texas State Senator Wendy Davis taking a stand for reproductive rights that now seems prescient. Oct. 20, 2022

