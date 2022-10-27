IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Alex Wagner reports on the convictions of three men in a case that is part of a broader prosecution related to a scheme to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the odd circumstances of the attorney general race that would not only call the continuation of the kidnapping case into question but involves a Republican candidate who is being investigated by the very office he is running to lead. Oct. 27, 2022

