Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records01:35
- Now Playing
Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer02:19
- UP NEXT
Outside of campaign spotlight, consumer protections are among midterm stakes03:21
Frenzied base, spineless leaders make Biden impeachment likely if GOP takes House: Gellman11:58
'The normalization of untruths' worries Dr. Fauci more than GOP threats04:17
Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer08:00
PA debate: Oz spotlighted for abortion answers; Fetterman wrangles 'elephant in the room'07:28
Details of secret material seized from Trump focus concern on intelligence sources' safety07:14
Republican state election official walks fine line to assuage 'stop the steal' outrage08:44
State election official hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections04:02
DeSantis' new education restrictions puts Florida teachers' certification on the line01:40
Peril of abortion bans to women's health becomes dreaded reality07:05
Election offices add protection against Trump 'stop the steal' conspiracy theorists03:25
Election officials train for threats from 'stop the steal' conspiracy theorists07:50
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts03:06
Trevor Noah to U.S. media: Resist ratings grab of giving attention to extremists03:13
How do you want to spend your heartbeats? Trevor Noah on reconsidering his career path01:44
Timely documentary recalls celebrated abortion rights filibuster03:01
Trevor Noah on the insidiousness of American 'coded' racism02:02
'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes04:41
Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records01:35
- Now Playing
Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer02:19
- UP NEXT
Outside of campaign spotlight, consumer protections are among midterm stakes03:21
Frenzied base, spineless leaders make Biden impeachment likely if GOP takes House: Gellman11:58
'The normalization of untruths' worries Dr. Fauci more than GOP threats04:17
Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer08:00
Play All