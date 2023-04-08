IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

    GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

  • How to understand the dueling abortion pill court rulings

  • Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report

  • Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)

  • 'It's time for a movement': Bowman cites groundswell of support for gun safety

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

  • Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

  • DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

  • Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.

  • Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

  • Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

  • Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

  • Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids

Alex Wagner Tonight

Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

Ali Velshi looks at Clarence Thomas' weirdly insufficient response to ProPublica's reporting on Thomas's egregious ethical failings and wonders how someone who is literally a judge could have such poor judgment. April 8, 2023

