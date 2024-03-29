IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class
March 29, 202406:07
  • Now Playing

    Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

  • Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

  • 'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills

    06:57

  • 'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP

    02:43

  • Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy

    08:21

  • Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

    08:12

  • 'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women 

    08:26

  • Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case

    06:12

  • Trump becomes the butt of Biden jokes as legal bills he can't afford erode rich guy image

    05:24

  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00

  • Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

    08:04

  • Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal

    07:20

  • Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollow

    10:29

  • You need to see how much worse Trump is now: Glasser

    05:43

  • 'Slow creep': Expectations of a Trump autocracy marked by cronies and self-dealing

    07:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

06:07

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has hired a woman he considers a "nearly adopted daughter" to be one of his law clerks, setting her up to join American conservative elites dedicated to advancing Thomas' vision of the United States. Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer covering the courts and the law for Slate, joins Alex Wagner to discuss how aberrant this particular bit of nepotism is. March 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

  • Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All