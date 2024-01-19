This time he knows how to do it: Trump telegraphs intention to 'cross the line' in second term

Donald Trump spent most of his time in office ignorant of the powers and responsibilities of the presidency. But by the end of his term he managed to push the adults out of the room and surround himself with sycophants. Melissa Murray, professor of law at NYU, and Michael Schmidt, investigative reporter for The New York Times, talk with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's clear intention to come back with a vengeance.Jan. 19, 2024