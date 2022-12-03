IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying

  Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter

    The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar

    Why reordering the Democratic primaries is a big deal

  Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

  Appeals court tears apart special master review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

  Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem

  Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

  Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices

  Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

  Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

  Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

  Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

  Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

  NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack

  Spike in Anti-Trans Rhetoric on Twitter Sparks Fears of More Violent Attacks

  Mary Peltola (D) Wins Re-Election in Alaska House Race

  Combat veteran Richard Fierro tackled Club Q shooter

  Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

  Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

Alex Wagner Tonight

The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar

Michael Scherer, national political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Ali Velshi about the strategy behind President Biden's proposal to reorder the Democratic primary states, and the potential fallout for states, like New Hampshire, that could try to go rogue and set their own schedule. Dec. 3, 2022

