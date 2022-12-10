IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

The real reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

Alex Wagner points out that despite Senator Kyrsten Sinema's lazy "both sides" explanation for leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, polling suggests that her low popularity with Democratic voters makes her vulnerable to being primaried, a risk she no longer has to be exposed to as an independent.Dec. 10, 2022

