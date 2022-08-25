IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

02:32

Representative-elect Pat Ryan talks with Alex Wagner about the messaging in his campaign that helped him win the key bellwether special election in New York's 19th congressional district, and the motivating factor of Donald Trump's threat to democracy. Aug. 25, 2022

