Alex Wagner Tonight

Texas Republican stunt costs police millions, blocks other important spending

03:57

Alex Wagner reports on Republicans in Harris County, Texas skipping out on a key Commissioners Court meeting, preventing the adoption of a new budget that would have increased spending on important infrastructure as well as millions more dollars for police. Oct. 28, 2022

