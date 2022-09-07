IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

Alex Wagner Tonight

Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

Alex Wagner reports on a rented pump at the water treatment plant serving Jackson, Mississippi that has not only restored water pressure to the city, but done so at a higher level than residents have seen in years, raising new concerns that the aged pipes, fragile from years of infrastructure neglect, could burst.Sept. 7, 2022

    Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

