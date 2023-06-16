IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

03:19

Alex Wagner reports on an AP Language teacher in South Carolina who was ordered to stop teaching a lesson on systemic racism based around a book by Ta-Nehisi Coates after two students wrote to a Trumpy school board member to complain that the lesson made them uncomfortable. June 16, 2023

