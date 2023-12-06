IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

Alex Wagner Tonight

Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

Alex Wagner reports on a questionnaire mailed to prospective jurors that may be a sign that the jury selection process in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case has begun. At the same time, the New York Times is reporting on a questionnaire being used to vet potential staffers in a second Trump administration, making sure everyone he appoints is appropriately devoted to him. Dec. 6, 2023

