  • GOP campaign stirrings put pressure on Trump investigation timeline

  • CPAC highlights grifter, huckster wing of the Republican Party

  • Medication abortion becomes new battleground, imperiling other aspects of health care 

    Swell of public support buoys New College students resisting DeSantis

    Tennessee legislator shocks with lynching suggestion

  • New College students steadfast in defiance of DeSantis buzzwords and politicized agenda

  • Reality of rich academic culture at New College defies DeSantis' belittling, smears

  • Careless Gaetz makes hypothetical worst case real with political stunt

  • Report shows role of 'Trump's judge whisperer' to be lucrative, sketchy

  • New report exposes FBI reticence on Mar-a-Lago search for classified material

  • Eli Lilly caps insulin price at $35 amid mounting political, competitive pressure

  • TN governor haunted by cross-dress photo while signing drag ban

  • Student loan 'fairness' debate misses economic, class, racial contexts

  • New court documents show Fox cynicism starts at the top

  • DeSantis turns his bullying tactics on Disney

  • House Republican flings wild accusation as anti-Asian race baiting stokes hate crimes

  • Single Trump judge to decide fate of key abortion pill for millions of American women

  • Prominent conservative lawyer shreds Pence's legal delay tactic to duck DOJ subpoena

  • McCarthy deal with Fox seen as capitulation to GOP MAGA wing in speakership deal

  • Florida students protest DeSantis overreach on trans health records, diversity issues

Alex Wagner Tonight

Swell of public support buoys New College students resisting DeSantis

Alex Wagner reports on a surge in donations to the New College of Florida student organization working against Ron DeSantis' efforts to strip diversity and inclusion from the school's core culture. March 4, 2023

