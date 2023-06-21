IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

Alex Wagner Tonight

Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

Nancy Northup, president of The Center for Reproductive Rights, talks about how the Republican Supreme Court campaign resulting in the overturning of Roe v. Wade has not only revoked a crucial personal right from American women but has turned once personal pregnancy health crises into dire matters of life or death with national political resonance.June 21, 2023

