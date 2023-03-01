IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Student loan 'fairness' debate misses economic, class, racial contexts

10:17

Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us," talks with Alex Wagner about how student debt has grown since the 1980s, how so much debt hurts the U.S. economy, and why zero-sum framing is a wrong-headed approach to the complicated issue of student loan debt forgiveness. March 1, 2023

