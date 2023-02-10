IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21
Alex Wagner Tonight

String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

05:21

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Alex Wagner about new legislation to impose a code of conduct on the justices of the Supreme Court. Feb. 10, 2023

