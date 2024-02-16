IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stormy Monday: More than just a hush money case, Trump's first criminal trial gets a date
Feb. 16, 202410:00
Alex Wagner Tonight

Stormy Monday: More than just a hush money case, Trump's first criminal trial gets a date

10:00

The criminal trial of ex-president Donald Trump in New York for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg describes as an election interference case will begin jury selection on Monday, March 25th. MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin and Melissa Murray, NYT law professor, discuss the case with Alex Wagner, including why the short hand designation, "hush money case" does not fully capture the seriousness of the charge. Feb. 16, 2024

