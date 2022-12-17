IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Committee considering three potential charges for Trump DOJ referral: NBC

    06:47

  • Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

    06:13

  • Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

    02:37

  • Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills

    04:46

  • Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

    05:12

  • Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk

    01:13

  • McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers

    03:39

  • Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia

    02:51

  • 'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

    02:50

  • Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 2024

    02:38

  • Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

    01:40

  • DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate

    06:16

  • Republican war on Covid science, vaccines shows in higher death rate from Covid

    04:32

  • Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories

    09:18

  • How Russia is gaming a prisoner exchange for American Paul Whelan

    08:15

  • Respect the base: Sinema's move ignore popularity of her former party's policies

    05:17

  • The real reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

    06:30

  • Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found

    03:30

Alex Wagner Tonight

State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms

03:25

Alex Wagner reports on how Republicans in Pennsylvania are trying to take advantage of some circumstances requiring special elections in Democratic districts to keep themselves in control of the state legislature for months despite actually losing the majority in the midterm elections.Dec. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Committee considering three potential charges for Trump DOJ referral: NBC

    06:47

  • Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

    06:13

  • Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

    02:37

  • Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills

    04:46

  • Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All