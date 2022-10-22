IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    State election chief hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections

Alex Wagner Tonight

State election chief hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections

Don Millis, Republican chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, talks with Alex Wagner about why he hopes that the many new election observers and poll watchers focused on the 2022 midterm elections will mean greater transparency and acceptance of the results of the election.Oct. 22, 2022

