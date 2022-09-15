IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion

04:29

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, talks with Alex Wagner about how she came to change her personal views to being a proponent of abortion rights even as she maintains the personal view that she would not have an abortion.Sept. 15, 2022

