IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17

  • After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

  • Santos inexplicably cast himself as (failed) Broadway producer: Bloomberg

    01:31

  • Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21

  • Nearly 1000 migrant children remain separated from families after Trump policy

    07:26

  • China spy balloon screw-up an opportunity for U.S. intelligence

    03:06

  • Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

    04:45

  • Tester announces hearing for real answers on Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point

    02:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

04:35

Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks about the specific provisions being pursued legislatively that will yield meaningful reform in policing and public safety. Feb. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All