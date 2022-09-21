IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up

    05:19
Alex Wagner Tonight

Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up

05:19

Alex Wagner reports on special master Judge Raymond Dearie's putting his foot down on the games Donald Trump's legal team has been playing with vague insinuations about whether the classified documents seized by the FBI are indeed classified or whether Trump overtly declassified them at some point. Sept. 21, 2022

    Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up

    05:19
