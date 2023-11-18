Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

- Now Playing
Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza05:33
- UP NEXT
Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism03:48
Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar06:09
In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare04:35
Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay04:18
Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving'06:37
'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan09:01
Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail03:25
'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability05:49
Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation10:25
Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis06:48
Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report02:53
Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low10:43
Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills06:27
Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability03:24
'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity09:11
Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer07:22
Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing07:34
Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty05:06
Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue03:54
- Now Playing
Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza05:33
- UP NEXT
Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism03:48
Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar06:09
In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare04:35
Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay04:18
Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving'06:37
Play All