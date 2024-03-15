Slippery slope toward contraception restrictions seen in court backing of Texas law

Vice President Kamala Harris made history with a visit to an abortion clinic in Minnesota. Elsewhere, a federal court upheld a law in Texas requiring minors to get parental consent for contraception. Melissa Murray, professor at NYU Law School, and Leah Litman, University of Michigan Law School professor, talk with Alex Wagner about why the Texas law is a move toward a slippery slope of restricting women's access to contraception, and how the ruling exposes the anti-abortion movement as being more about control than "life."March 15, 2024