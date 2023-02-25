IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House Republican flings wild accusation as anti-Asian race baiting stokes hate crimes

    Single Trump judge to decide fate of key abortion pill for millions of American women

    Prominent conservative lawyer shreds Pence's legal delay tactic to duck DOJ subpoena

  • McCarthy deal with Fox seen as capitulation to GOP MAGA wing in speakership deal

  • Florida students protest DeSantis overreach on trans health records, diversity issues

  • What's behind the rise in America's 'extremist, mass-killing problem'

  • Former Arizona A.G. sat on report debunking Big Lie as he continued to spread it

  • How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

  • Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

  • U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

  • 'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

  • With special election victory, McClellan makes history

  • Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

  • Special grand jury foreperson shares details, drops heavy hints in Georgia Trump case

  • From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

  • Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

  • Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

  • Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

  • Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

Alex Wagner Tonight

Single Trump judge to decide fate of key abortion pill for millions of American women

Alex Wagner reports on the legal battle over the abortion drug mifepristone, which anti-abortion activists are suing the FDA over, asking a Trump-appointed judge to prevent everyone in the United States from accessing despite its use by millions. Feb. 25, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

