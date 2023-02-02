Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary

- Now Playing
Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary02:05
- UP NEXT
If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman02:36
Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross05:30
Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols11:18
As GOP tries to pin gas prices on Biden, Big Oil scores record profits02:07
DeSantis targets state college for overhaul with new conservative identity03:49
Violent police encounters prompt search for better way to protect and serve05:11
Benefit of specialized police units questioned in light of reported harm10:32
Accountability uncharacteristically swift for police involved in Tyre Nichols' death01:16
'Elite' units seen as corrupting element in police culture05:15
Corrupt institutions cannot be assuaged by 'the talk' or other concessions: Glaude02:29
Communities confront 'paradox of law enforcement' in police bystanders to brutality01:39
Nichols family focuses on Tyre's 'assignment from God'02:25
In police treatment of Tyre Nichols, an inability to see the human being in front of them06:15
Two additional deputies relieved of duty after sheriff's review of Tyre Nichols video01:27
Nation on edge ahead of release of video of deadly police beating of Black motorist06:20
'Beyond shocking': Report exposes corruption of Durham probe as political weapon for Trump07:08
Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ05:04
Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament01:37
Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation02:10
- Now Playing
Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary02:05
- UP NEXT
If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman02:36
Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross05:30
Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols11:18
As GOP tries to pin gas prices on Biden, Big Oil scores record profits02:07
DeSantis targets state college for overhaul with new conservative identity03:49
Play All