Shocking Mar-a-Lago witness details suggest broader Trump criminality; judge dithers

Brian Butler, a former Mar-a-Lago employee and witness in the Donald Trump classified documents case, came forward for an interview with CNN, hoping to control his own story rather than leave his fate to the indecisive judge in the case who may or may not protect the identities of witnesses. Butler says he helped move boxes out of Mar-a-Lago even as Trump's lawyers were claiming to have turned everything over to the FBI. Lisa Rubin, MSNBC legal correspondent, joins Alex Wagner for analysis. March 13, 2024