  • Willis attack on fake Georgia electors' lawyer raises intrigue about new developments

  • 'Stand your ground' makes dangerous mix of guns and fear of young Black men

    New app helps conservatives keep track of all the "woke" things they're trying to cancel

  • Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over

  • John Leguizamo pushes back on effort to erase Latin contributions from U.S. history

  • NRA boos Mike Pence; Timid non-Trump GOP candidates literally phone it in

  • As many as 1,000 children separated from families by Trump are U.S.-born citizens: NYT

  • Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

  • Trump deposed in NYAG case accusing him of 'staggering' business fraud

  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

  • Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

  • Audio with Fox News shows Trump team privately admitted lacking evidence on Dominion claim

  • How the baby formula crisis shows an FDA abortion pill option

  • Repeated deadly shootings put Americans opposite Republicans on gun safety laws

  • GOP book banning frenzy could shutter all libraries in one Texas county

  • New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

  • Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

  • GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

  • How to understand the dueling abortion pill court rulings

Alex Wagner Tonight

Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

Jordan Klepper, who is guest hosting The Daily Show this week, draws upon his experience interviewing Trump supporters in assessing whether the massive Fox settlement with Dominion Voting Systems will penetrate the right-wing media bubble and what it would take to break the Republican base's allegiance to Donald Trump.April 19, 2023

