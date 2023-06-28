Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted

Why Smith scrutinized Bedminster but keeps documents case tightly focused on Florida04:55
Battle for belonging: Steps toward racial progress in U.S. met with pushback: book11:00
- Now Playing
Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted04:09
- UP NEXT
Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health03:46
Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings04:15
Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'11:27
House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos03:28
Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court07:14
Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses09:02
Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement11:18
McCarthy has turned over the House to 'the crazies': Schiff derides GOP censure stunt07:30
Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year06:06
Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden02:52
'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare02:09
Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor06:36
Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election02:13
Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day05:51
Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme04:44
'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police08:32
Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law03:40
Why Smith scrutinized Bedminster but keeps documents case tightly focused on Florida04:55
Battle for belonging: Steps toward racial progress in U.S. met with pushback: book11:00
- Now Playing
Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted04:09
- UP NEXT
Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health03:46
Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings04:15
Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'11:27
Play All