Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

- Now Playing
Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme06:13
- UP NEXT
Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis02:37
Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills04:46
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards05:12
Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk01:13
McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers03:39
Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia02:51
'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment02:50
Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction06:26
Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 202402:38
Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics01:40
DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate06:16
Republican war on Covid science, vaccines shows in higher death rate from Covid04:32
Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories09:18
How Russia is gaming a prisoner exchange for American Paul Whelan08:15
Respect the base: Sinema's move ignore popularity of her former party's policies05:17
The real reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party06:30
Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found03:30
NYT workers walk off job in 'shot across the bow' of what could come04:21
'Really hard choice': Biden admin faced tough decisions in Griner release exchange06:47
- Now Playing
Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme06:13
- UP NEXT
Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis02:37
Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills04:46
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards05:12
Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk01:13
McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers03:39
Play All