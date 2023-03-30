IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC

    02:45

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

    11:59

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

    02:02

  • Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

    07:23

  • Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids

    02:05

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59

  • Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's

    04:39

  • Ramen makes things better

    01:08

  • Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

    10:15

  • Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

    01:40

  • Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

    08:04

  • Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens

    04:34

  • Famous statue's nakedness too much for Florida parents; principal fired over lesson

    04:15

  • Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump

    10:25

  • Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

  • Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case

    03:52

  • What the heck is going on in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?

    10:05

  • For Donald Trump, legal dominoes may not be finished falling

    08:28

Alex Wagner Tonight

Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

03:01

Ali Velshi reports on Senator Tommy Tuberville unilaterally blocking military promotions in protest of a military policy allowing servicemembers to get reproductive health care, including abortions. Defense Secretary Austin has explained that the promotions are necessary for ensuring key roles are properly staffed. March 30, 2023

  • Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC

    02:45

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

    11:59

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

    02:02

  • Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All