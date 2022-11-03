IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump settles another lawsuit; files one of his own

    01:45

  • Key Trump insider given immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

    03:11
    Seeing danger in GOP election-deniers, Biden appeals to Americans to support democracy

    07:07
    Can Republicans fulfill their role in a multi-party democracy?

    07:51

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

    00:38

  • Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections

    02:21

  • Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach

    06:53

  • Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat

    10:13

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

    02:04

  • 'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

    03:37

  • Congressional membership no guarantee of protection from violent threats

    04:13

  • Pelosi attack strikes fear among popular targets of right-wing threats

    08:58

  • Judge gives pass to ballot box vigilantes

    01:12

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

    08:06

  • Election conspiracy theorists focus attention on local precincts

    06:19

  • Texas Republican stunt costs police millions, blocks other important spending

    03:57

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter; CEO and CFO depart: CNBC

    01:18

  • Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records

    01:35

  • Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    02:19

Alex Wagner Tonight

Seeing danger in GOP election-deniers, Biden appeals to Americans to support democracy

07:07

Claire McCaskill, former senator from Missouri, talks with Alex Wagner about President Joe Biden's address to Americans about the stakes for democracy in the United States in next week's midterm elections.Nov. 3, 2022

