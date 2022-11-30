IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

    05:27

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

    04:15

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43

  • NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack

    09:39

  • Spike in Anti-Trans Rhetoric on Twitter Sparks Fears of More Violent Attacks

    04:56

  • Mary Peltola (D) Wins Re-Election in Alaska House Race

    05:11

  • Combat veteran Richard Fierro tackled Club Q shooter

    09:04

  • Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

    04:08

  • Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

    06:19

  • Twitter employees receive ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk

    07:23

  • Jack Smith Appointed Special Counsel in Trump Investigations

    08:25

  • GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • Nancy Pelosi passes the torch to new house leadership

    05:32

  • GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat

    03:57

  • Warren: New marriage bill helps ensure people can marry whomever they love

    00:56

  • Report suggests Trump 'at substantial risk of criminal prosecution' in Georgia probe

    05:28

  • Trump's big announcement gets cool reception from conservatives

    04:31

  • Gluesenkamp Perez flips GOP district in Washington State

    08:55

  • Candidacy is no shelter from legal storm for Trump

    03:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

02:35

Alex Wagner notes the historic nature of the guilty verdict against two Trump-supporting Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy, and points out that the jury's ruling undermines the ongoing Republican effort to cast January 6th as a peaceful political protest. Nov. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

    05:27

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

    04:15

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43

  • NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack

    09:39

  • Spike in Anti-Trans Rhetoric on Twitter Sparks Fears of More Violent Attacks

    04:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All