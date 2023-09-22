IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

05:15

With Rupert Murdoch stepping aside to the position of "chairman emeritus," and handing the reins to his son, Lachlan, the line of succession would appear smooth and clear cut. But Lachlan is not his father and Rupert's new position does not take him very far out of the picture, keeping the future of Fox Corp. and the holdings of News Corp. murky. Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of Semafor, and Brian Stelter, Vanity Fair special correspondent, join to discuss. Sept. 22, 2023

