Right-wing push to suppress history obscures modern vote suppression tactics

While the right-wing "war on woke" that includes the distortion of the history of slavery and race relations in the United States seems like a battle over the nation's past, parallels to that history can serve to illuminate modern day political tactics motivated by the same racist perspectives. Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia Journalism School, talks with Alex Wagner about the ties between learning about racial history in the U.S. and recognizing current themes in American politics.Aug. 19, 2023